【SBS新闻快报】澳大利亚前总督、工党前领袖比尔·海登的国葬在昆州举行

** Bill Hayden, who served as a minister under Gough Whitlam and Bob Hawke before becoming Australia's 21st governor-general, has died at the age of 90. ** Brisbane, November 30, 2003. FILE - Former Australian Governor General Bill Hayden talks candidly about his relationship with jailed Chief Magistrate Di Fingleton in an exclusive AAP interview in Brisbane on Friday November 28, 2003. (AAP Image/Tony Phillips) NO ARCHIVING Source: AAP / TONY PHILLIPS/AAPIMAGE