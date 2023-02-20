【国际新闻】新西兰灾后恢复任重道远

New Zealand Cyclone

A recreation vehicle is piled on debris and surrounded by floodwater in Hawkes Bay, New Zealand, Friday, Feb. 17, 2023. Cyclone Gabrielle struck the country's north on Monday and has brought more destruction to this nation of 5 million than any weather event in decades. (Mark Mitchell/New Zealand Herald via AP) Credit: Mark Mitchell/AP

新西兰在受到飓风加布里埃尔（Gabrielle）袭击之后，官方确认：死亡人数已上升至11人。

飓风于2 月12日袭击了该岛最北端的地区，并沿着东海岸蔓延，造成了广泛的破坏。

总理克里斯·希普金斯 (Chris Hipkins) 表示飓风的影响非常严重：

 “28000 户家庭仍然没有电，电信严重中断。一些地区淡水供应短缺，道路严重受损，这限制了一些地区的通行，并在其他地区造成严重延误。供应链已经中断。”

来自澳大利亚的紧急救援人员正在北岛东海岸的霍克斯湾地区工作，帮助寻找仍然失去联系的人。

