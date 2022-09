迪士尼魔法號終來澳洲 明年啟航

The biggest passenger ship ever built in Germany, the 340m long 'Disney Dream', is undocked at the Meyer shipyard in Papenburg, Germany. In 14 days, the new ship with 128,000 registered tonnage and with a capacity to carry 4000 passengers will make its way across the narrow Ems river into the North Sea. The ship is planned to be given to the shipping company 'Disney Cruises' at the beginning of December.. Source: DPA / Ingo Wagner/PA