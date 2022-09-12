Jeste li upoznati s tamnom stranom Svjetskog nogometnog prvenstva u Kataru?

Construction is underway on Monday, Oct. 7, 2019 to complete Lusail's 80,000-seat venue for the opening game and final in a city that didn't exist when Qatar won the FIFA vote in 2010. Located in the centre of a new development to the north of Doha, with direct connections by road and a new metro line, Lusail Stadium is intended to be a catalyst for development growth of Lusail city.(AP Photo/Petr Josek) Source: AP / Peter Josek/AP
Published 12 September 2022 at 1:19pm
By Tom Canetti, Mirna Primorac
Source: SBS
Ovogodišnje Svjetsko nogometno prvenstvo usred pustinje jedno je od najluksuznijih koje se može organizirati. No dok će igrači i gledatelji uživati u najsuvremenijim objektima u Kataru, zagovornici ljudskih prava propituju danak koji je to imalo u životima ljudi.
