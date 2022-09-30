Tko bi mogao biti novi James Bond?
An Aston Martin DB5 stunt car from the film 'No Time To Die' is displayed during a media preview of 60 years of James Bond at Christies Auction House in London, Britain 26 September 2022. The live auction of memorabilia from the James Bond franchise takes place for the benefit of charities at Christies London on September 28 2022. EPA/NEIL HALL Source: EPA / NEIL HALL/EPA
Filmskom junaku Jamesu Bondu, agentu 007, tajne nisu nepoznanica. No, Bond bi mogao ponešto naučiti od producenata koji ime glumca koji će britanskog tajnog agenta glumiti u idućem filmu uspješno drže u tajnosti. Neke od Bondovih modernih naprava su stavljene na aukciju u Londonu, ali identitet novog Bonda ostaje zavijen velom tajne.
