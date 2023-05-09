Eurovision Song Contest: Will the Netherlands get to the finals?

The 67th Eurovision Song Contest will take place from Tuesday, May 9 to Saturday, May 13 in Liverpool, and will be broadcast live by SBS in Australia:





LIVE, in the early morning, on SBS and SBS On Demand





Semi-Final 1 — Wednesday, May 10 at 5:00am AEST **MET NETHERLANDS**





Semi Final 2 — Friday, May 12 at 5:00am AEST ** WITH AUSTRALIA**





Grand Final — Sunday, May 14 at 5:00am AEST







The broadcasts are also coming to SBS On Demand:





Semi final 1: available online at 12:00pm AEST on Wednesday 10 May





Semi final 2: available online at 12:00pm AEST on Friday, May 12





Grand Final: available online at 3:00pm AEST on Sunday, May 14







The Eurovision Song Contest will also be broadcast prime time on by SBS:





Semi final 1 — Friday, May 12 at 7:30pm AEST **MET NETHERLANDS**





Semi final 2 — Saturday, May 13 at 7:30pm AEST ** WITH AUSTRALIA**





Grand Final — Sunday, May 14 at 7:30pm AEST

