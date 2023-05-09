Eurovision Song Contest: Will the Netherlands get to the finals?

Mia and Dion are representing the Netherlands at Eurovision in Liverpool

Credit: Instagram @songfestival.AVROTROS

The Eurovision Song Contest is about to begin. Last week, there was a lot to do about the Dutch entry, and not in a positive way. According to critics and 17 million other experts, a final place in Liverpool therefore does not seem feasible. We'll discuss this and more with Eurovision expert Tim Dekkers.

The 67th Eurovision Song Contest will take place from Tuesday, May 9 to Saturday, May 13 in Liverpool, and will be broadcast live by SBS in Australia:

LIVE, in the early morning, on SBS and SBS On Demand

Semi-Final 1 — Wednesday, May 10 at 5:00am AEST **MET NETHERLANDS**

Semi Final 2 — Friday, May 12 at 5:00am AEST ** WITH AUSTRALIA**

Grand Final — Sunday, May 14 at 5:00am AEST


The broadcasts are also coming to SBS On Demand:

Semi final 1: available online at 12:00pm AEST on Wednesday 10 May

Semi final 2: available online at 12:00pm AEST on Friday, May 12

Grand Final: available online at 3:00pm AEST on Sunday, May 14


The Eurovision Song Contest will also be broadcast prime time on by SBS:

Semi final 1 — Friday, May 12 at 7:30pm AEST **MET NETHERLANDS**

Semi final 2 — Saturday, May 13 at 7:30pm AEST ** WITH AUSTRALIA**

Grand Final — Sunday, May 14 at 7:30pm AEST
''Here we can finally perform the show we always envisioned''

