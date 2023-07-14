Learn Dutch - Epsiode 6: the pronunciation of the letter E at the end of an adjective

Words from lesson 6: the E at the end of an adjective
In English, the letter E at the end of the word is soft; in Dutch, you need to pronounce the E. In Dutch, the E at the end of a word, sounds like 'uhh' (like you're thinking).
|English
|Dutch
|the big girl
|het grote meisje
|a big girl
|een groot meisje
|the beautiful girl
|het mooie meisje
|a beautiful girl
|een mooi meisje
|the tall girl
|het lange meisje
|a tall girl
|een lang meisje
|the small girl
|het kleine meisje
|a small girl
|een klein meisje