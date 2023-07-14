Learn Dutch - Epsiode 6: the pronunciation of the letter E at the end of an adjective

In this podcast series you will learn a few Dutch words and pronunciations every week in a few minutes. The lessons are in English and are hosted by Dutch teacher Joyce Diebels from Dutch with Joyce. This time, we discuss the pronunciation of the letter E at the end of an adjective.

In English, the letter E at the end of the word is soft; in Dutch, you need to pronounce the E. In Dutch, the E at the end of a word, sounds like 'uhh' (like you're thinking).
EnglishDutch
the big girlhet grote meisje
a big girleen groot meisje
the beautiful girlhet mooie meisje
a beautiful girleen mooi meisje
the tall girlhet lange meisje
a tall girleen lang meisje
the small girlhet kleine meisje
a small girleen klein meisje
