Will the shipwreck of the King Willem II soon be found?

In early November, James and his team set out on an underwater expedition in an attempt to locate the shipwreck. Wednesday evening, after his Oceans Talk session with the Dutch maritime archaeologist Prof. Martin Manders, we spoke to him about this exciting adventure.
Het fregatschip 'Willem de Tweede' door Jacob Spin. Credit: collection Maritiem Museum Rotterdam
Published 21 October 2022 at 9:16pm
By Paulien Roessink
Source: SBS
Dr. James Hunter is Curator of Naval Heritage and Archeology at the Australian National Maritime Museum in Sydney. In the past few months he has don research into the 19th century Dutch ship Koning Willem the second, which sank in 1857 off the coast of the South Australian town of Robe.
