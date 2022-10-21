SBS Dutch

Will the shipwreck of the King Willem II soon be found?

SBS Dutch

Het fregatschip Willem de Tweede door Jacob Spin

Het fregatschip 'Willem de Tweede' door Jacob Spin. Credit: collection Maritiem Museum Rotterdam

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 21 October 2022 at 9:16pm
By Paulien Roessink
Source: SBS

Dr. James Hunter is Curator of Naval Heritage and Archeology at the Australian National Maritime Museum in Sydney. In the past few months he has don research into the 19th century Dutch ship Koning Willem the second, which sank in 1857 off the coast of the South Australian town of Robe.

Published 21 October 2022 at 9:16pm
By Paulien Roessink
Source: SBS
In early November, James and his team set out on an underwater expedition in an attempt to locate the shipwreck. Wednesday evening, after his Oceans Talk session with the Dutch maritime archaeologist Prof. Martin Manders, we spoke to him about this exciting adventure.
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Andy Griffiths was in Nederland tijdens de Kinderboekenweek (oktober 2022)

Popular Australian writer Andy Griffiths in the Netherlands for children's book week

SBS Dutch

SBS Dutch: uitzending zaterdag 8 oktober 2022

heavy rain

Nederlands / Australisch SBS Dutch nieuwsbulletin van zaterdag 8 oktober 2022

Northern bettong in captivity.

What is in the Threatened Species Action Plan presented by the government?