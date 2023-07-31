Australian citizenship | Australia and its people | Part 1

Passing the Australian citizenship test is one of the most important milestones in our migrant journey, and you have to take the test in English. Join Luke and Angeline as they explain the key words and ideas you need to know to pass.





This episode focuses on Part 1 of the Australian Citizenship: Our Common Bond booklet, Australia and its people.





View all videos and podcasts from the Learn English Australian Citizenship series.



Transcript

(Note: This is not a word-for-word transcript)





Luke



So, you want to become an Australian citizen?





Angeline



Starting a life in a new country isn't easy. But you’ve made it!





Luke



And now, you are just one tiny step away from saying, 'I'm an Australian!'





Angeline



You need to pass the Australian citizenship test. But don't worry, we’ve got your back.





Luke



That's another way of saying, we’re here to help. I'm Luke and this is Angeline.





Angeline



I'll give you a hint of what kind of questions you may be asked in the test.





Luke



The booklet Our Common Bond has all the information you need.





Angeline



Check it out on the government website. The same one where you applied for your visa. It's available in forty languages.





Luke



But the test is going to be in English. So, I'll help you understand some words and phrases from the booklet. For example, do you know what inhabitant means?





Angeline



One of the questions in your test might be: 'Who are Australia's first inhabitants?'





Luke



Inhabitants are people that live in or occupy a particular place.





Angeline



And the first inhabitants are called indigenous people, the people who were here first.





Luke



Australia's first inhabitants are the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples.





Angeline



That's our mob, meaning our people. We have the oldest continuous cultures and traditions in the world.





Luke



That's why you'll often hear us say that Australia...





Luke and Angeline



...always was and always will be Aboriginal land.





Angeline



Our culture is based on respect for the land, waterways and sky.





Luke



A Welcome to Country comes from an ancient ritual.





Angeline



We perform it so that everybody has a safe and protected journey on our land.





Luke



You've also probably seen people doing an Acknowledgement of Country. Acknowledgment in this context means the act of accepting the truth.





Angeline



It seems similar to Welcome to Country but there's a difference.





Luke



Anyone can deliver an Acknowledgement of Country, but only our mob can do Welcome to Country.





Angeline



Yes, so when you see people doing an Acknowledgement of Country, they recognise that we are standing on Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander land.





Luke



Both these practices are done to show respect to our people.





Angeline



Respect our home, our people and our culture so that we can all enjoy the benefits of being Australian citizens.





Luke



A benefit is something helpful, something good.





Angeline



There are four parts in the booklet.





Luke



Part one – Australia and its people has information about Australia's history, states and territories, important days, flags, and symbols.





Angeline



Here’s a question you might get: 'What do we commemorate on Anzac Day?'





Luke



Commemorate means to remember, pay respect and celebrate something.





Angeline



And do you know what Anzac stands for?





Luke



Anzac is a short word for the Australian and New Zealand Army Corps.





Luke



Corps is one part of the army that has a specific set of duties.





Angeline



So, the question 'What do we commemorate on Anzac Day?' means...





Luke



What do we celebrate on the day when we remember and pay respect to the Australian and New Zealand Army Corps?





Angeline



Here’s another: 'What do we commemorate on the 25th of April every year?'





Luke



And the answer would be the same.





Angeline



The landing of the Australian and New Zealand Army Corps at Gallipoli, Turkey, during World War I.





Angeline



They might also ask about Aussie flags.





Luke



There's more than one. Each state and territory has its own flag.





Angeline



Yes, that's true, but you'll likely be asked about the three main flags.





Luke



Or maybe we should use the expression from the booklet.



You'll be asked about our officially recognised flags.





Angeline



And if something is officially recognised...





Luke



...it is accepted formally and publicly.





Angeline



But be careful. It's not enough to know how many officially recognised flags we have; you could be asked what the colours or symbols represent.





Luke



Represent means stands for or serves as a symbol of. The word represent can appear in many questions.





Angeline



That's right. Here’s an example: 'What does the white colour on the Torres Strait Islander's flag symbolise or represents?'





Luke



It represents or symbolises peace. I've also seen these words appearing in the part that talks about Australia's symbols.





Angeline



What's the name of Australia's floral emblem?





Luke



Floral emblem. That means our national flower.





Angeline



Australia's floral emblem is the golden wattle.





Luke



It's native to south-eastern Australia. And if an animal or a flower is native to a place, it means it comes from that place.





Angeline



Golden wattle also appears in the background of the Commonwealth coat of arms.





Luke



The Commonwealth coat of arms is the official symbol of Australia. It identifies Commonwealth property so you will see it on official papers. Let’s learn what each symbol on it represents.





Angeline



Yes, for example, you might be asked what the shield in the centre represents.





Luke



It represents six states and a federation. A federation means a group of states that have come together into one nation and under one government, but in which the states still keep some powers and independence.





Angeline



What happened on the 1st of January 1901?





Luke



The separate colonies were united into a federation called the Commonwealth of Australia.





Angeline



Australia is governed by a set of rules called the Australian Constitution. Do you know when did the Australian Constitution come into effect?





Luke



When the federation was established, so was the national parliament, national government and the High Court. These were established through a document called the Australian Constitution in 1901.





Luke



The Australian Constitution can only be changed by what we call a referendum, that’s a special vote where all voters are asked if they agree to the change or not.





Angeline



It's time to test yourself.





Luke



Don't worry if you get some answers wrong. This is just practice!! And practice makes perfect!





Angeline



And also, because I'll ask about things from the booklet we haven’t talked about yet.





Luke



Don’t worry. They'll be fine. I'm sure they've all read it.





Angeline



Which state is the smallest of the mainland states?



A) Tasmania

B) Victoria

C) Queensland

The correct answer is B. Victoria is the smallest state of the mainland states.





Tasmania is our smallest state, but it is not on the mainland of Australia but is separated from it by a narrow sea called the Bass Strait.





Luke



The Australian constitution can only be changed by a referendum.



A) True

B) False

The correct answer is A. Changes to the Australian Constitution must be agreed in a referendum.





Angeline



What is Australia's national gemstone?



A) Sapphire

B) Opal

C) Ruby

The correct answer is B. Opal is Australia’s national gemstone. According to Aboriginal legend, when a rainbow touched the earth, it created the colours of the opal.





Luke



When do we commemorate Anzac day?



A) January 26

B) April 25

C) May 24

The correct answer is B. Every year on April 25th we commemorate Anzac Day.





Luke



Part 1 is done! But you can’t stop now. There are four parts that you need to be across. Do you know what these words mean: secular, representatives, ‘rule of law’?



Join us in part two to find out.







