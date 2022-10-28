'Never allow children to play in floodwater': VICSES rescues child from stormwater drain

Authorities urge parents not to allow children to play in floodwater after emergency services rescued a 10-year-old boy from a stormwater drain in Melbourne's Altona.





"The boy had been playing in swirling floodwater nearby when he was suddenly sucked underwater and through the pipes – spitting him out on the other side and trapping him underneath the grating of a flooded stormwater drain," VICSES said.





"Luckily, emergency services were nearby to open the grate and free the boy just in time."





Advertisement

The boy is recovering in hospital.



On Friday, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet announced an $800 million program for homeowners in flood-prone areas of the Northern Rivers of NSW.





The program, jointly funded by the federal and NSW governments, will support residential homeowners impacted by floods in February-March this year.





The scheme is expected to benefit nearly 2,000 homeowners in seven LGAs, namely Ballina, Byron, Clarence Valley, Kyogle, Lismore, Richmond Valley and Tweed.



Residents in the most vulnerable areas of the Northern Rivers will be given the voluntary buy back option. Other residents can seek financial assistance to raise, repair or retrofit their houses to make them more flood resilient.





VICSES said an evacuation warning - too late to leave - remains current for people in Barmah and Lower Moira communities.





It said it is still unsafe to return to Kerang.





"Dangerous flood water is still significantly impacting Kerang and surrounding areas; continue to avoid flood-affected areas."



READ MORE How to become an SES volunteer in Australia

The Campaspe River at Echuca is expected to remain above the moderate flood level (94.40 m AHD) on Friday and Saturday.





VICSES has issued a moderate flood warning for Bunbartha, Kaarimba, and Mundoona.





The Bureau of Meteorology expects widespread renewed river rises and minor flooding from Monday afternoon in Victoria.





It expects eastern Australia to have above-median rainfall from November to January, with the highest probability of occurring in November.





Keep up to date with the latest forecast from the



Follow the latest changes by checking the



If you are in a life-threatening emergency, call Triple Zero (000). Call the NSW SES on 132 500 and Victoria Emergency Services on 1800 226 226 if you have experienced damage from storms, wind, hail or a fallen tree and if a tree branch is threatening your property or a person's safety.





To access this information in other languages, call the Translating and Interpreting Service on 131 450 (freecall) and ask them to call VicEmergency Hotline.



