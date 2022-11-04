NSW announces grants for farmers as floods continue to ravage regional towns

Flooding is continuing across much of inland New South Wales and northern Victoria.





As at 2.30 pm Friday, NSW has 102 current warnings. This includes 22 emergency warnings.





NSW SES has rescued ten people from the floodwaters in the past 24 hours.



The Bureau of Meteorology said the Lachlan river is expected to peak in Forbes, a Central Western NSW regional town, on Saturday. Earlier the river was expected to peak today evening.





An evacuation order remains current for most of Forbes. Authorities believe the flood level will be similar to the 1952 floods.





"This major flood peak is forecast to pass through Cottons Weir late Saturday," the bureau said.



About 50 Australian Defence Force personnel and air support have been deployed to help with the rescue and relief work in Forbes.





The bureau said the Lachlan River has peaked at the e nearby towns of Cowra and Nanami.





NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet, who toured Forbes earlier in the day, appealed to residents to follow the local authorities' advice and not to enter the floodwaters.





He announced a grant of up to $25,000 for farmers and producers in the 66 affected local government areas. The flood in February/March impacted 60 LGAs.



NSW Emergency Minister Steph Cooke said households, primary producers and businesses will continue to feel the impact of floods for many weeks due to the slow-moving nature of the floods.





The bureau said major flooding is occurring along the Murrumbidgee River at Wagga Wagga, and a flood peak similar to the June 1952 floods is expected this afternoon.





"Moderate flooding continues at Narrandera (along the Murrumbidgee River at Narrandera), with major flooding possible during Sunday," it said.





Authorities continue to search for two Sydney fathers - Bob Chahine and Ghosn Ghosn - after their ute was swept away in floodwaters in Boorwara on Monday night.





Police divers recovered a body on Thursday afternoon, but the person is yet to be officially identified.





