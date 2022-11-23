SA braces for flood crisis as 'major emergency' declared

SA braces for rising waters, a $50,000 grant for NSW business owners affected by the floods was announced, and Victoria experiences a cold snap.





SA Premier Peter Malinauskas declared a major emergency yesterday due to rising water levels in the Murray River. Impending floods are projected to worsen due to wild weather.



Evacuations and power outages are expected in the Riverlands region, with elevated water levels predicted to persist until the second half of next year.





"We have got a journey ahead of us," Malinauskas stated.





Up to $50,000 in grants will be made available to private operators wanting to install flood barriers and protection.





Financial assistance worth $1,000 will be made available for each family that needs to evacuate. Another $1,000 will be given to help with their first two weeks of new accommodation.



In NSW, some areas continue to suffer through record peaks as slowly receding floods in others reveal the damage.





Water levels at Wakool Junction, Boundary Bend, and Euston continue to be higher than those recorded during the 1975 flood.





Major flooding continues at Brewarrina, Bourke, Louth, Tilpa, Warren, Mudall, Mulgawarrina, Gongolgon, Jemalong, Hay, Balranald, and Moulamein.



According to locals, up to 90 per cent of Moulamein residents refused to leave despite evacuation orders.





The NSW State Emergency Service (SES) says that it is now too late to evacuate and that those left behind could go through weeks of isolation.





Meanwhile, water levels in Forbes have receded, but residents have yet to be advised whether it is safe to return to their homes.





This morning in Eugowra, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet announced a $50,000 grant for business owners to help them rebuild.



A hazardous surf warning has been issued for towns along the coast.





Activities such as rock fishing, boating, and swimming should be avoided today and tomorrow in the Hunter Coast, Sydney Coast, and Illawarra Coast.





In Victoria, those living along the Latrobe River Yallourn to Traralgon Creek should prepare for flooding now.



A cold snap in Victoria resulted in 30 centimetres of fallen snow in Mount Buller, Mount Hotham, and Falls Creek over the last two days.





Temperatures of below 14 degrees were recorded in Melbourne for the previous three days. The last time this occurred was November 1965.









Keep up to date with the latest forecast from the





Follow the latest changes by checking the





If you are in a life-threatening emergency, call Triple Zero (000). Call the NSW SES on 132 500, Victoria Emergency Services on 1800 226 226, or SA SES on 132 500 if you have experienced damage from storms, wind, hail or a fallen tree and if a tree branch is threatening your property or a person's safety.





To access this information in other languages, call the Translating and Interpreting Service on 131 450 (freecall) and ask them to call VicEmergency Hotline.



