Severe thunderstorm warnings issued for NSW and Queensland

The Bureau of Meteorology has issued a severe thunderstorm and giant hail storm warning for various parts of New South Wales and Queensland.





The warning issued for NSW at 1.37 pm said severe thunderstorms could produce damaging, locally destructive winds and large, possibly giant hailstones over the next several hours.





The areas likely to be impacted include Tamworth, Murrurundi, Walcha, Barraba, Quirindi, Bendemeer, Taree, Armidale, Gunnedah, Moree and Narrabri.



For Queensland, the warning was issued at 12.31 pm.





It said severe thunderstorms are likely to produce damaging winds, large hailstones and heavy rainfall that may lead to flash flooding.





It may impact Roma, Charleville, Goondiwindi, St George, Mungindi and Tara areas.



The bureau said major flooding is occurring at Bourke, Louth, Tilpa and Wilcannia in NSW as the rainfall over recent weeks and months has caused prolonged flooding along the Barwon and Darling Rivers.





The bureau said heatwave conditions have eased in northern Australia, but severe to extreme heatwave warnings for parts of Western Australia, Queensland and the Norther Territory remain current until 14 December.





Extreme Heatwave warning:





WA: Kimberley Pilbara and North Interior districts





NT: Carpentaria and Gregory districts





Severe heatwave warning:





QLD: Peninsula, Gulf Country, North Tropical Coast and Tablelands, Herbert and Lower Burdekin and Central Coast and Whitsundays districts.





NT: Daly, Tiwi, Arnhem, Barkly and Tanami districts





If you are in a life-threatening emergency, call Triple Zero (000). Call the NSW SES on 132 500 and Victoria Emergency Services on 1800 226 226 if you have experienced damage from storms, wind, hail or a fallen tree and if a tree branch is threatening your property or a person's safety.





To access this information in other languages, call the Translating and Interpreting Service on 131 450 (freecall) and ask them to call VicEmergency Hotline.



