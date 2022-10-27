Stay informed if planning to travel this long weekend: VICSES

Victoria's Emergency Management Commissioner Andrew Crisp expects hundreds and thousands of people will be travelling for the Melbourne Cup and other places in the state over the long weekend.





"We ask people to stay across the conditions in the area they are going to be, so they can best enjoy the time when they are away. Please download the VicEmergency app," Mr Crisp said.





Authorities expect many people will take a day off on Monday, making it a long weekend



Mr Crisp advised travellers to stay informed of road, park, and visitor site closures, especially when travelling to flood-affected areas in northeast, west, and Gippsland.





"Stay away from the flood-affected areas."





Mr Crisp said more than 50 warnings are in place in the state.





Victoria Police Assistant Commissioner David Clayton asked travellers to check VicTraffic app and drive to the road conditions.



The Bureau of Meteorology said flooding continues at Orbost, a Victorian town by the Snowy River in East Gippsland. But the flood levels have peaked at all locations along the Snowy and Bombala rivers.





It said moderate flooding is taking place along the Loddon River at Downstream Loddon Weir, Appin South and Kerang.



VICSES Chief Operations Officer Tim Wiebusch said an emergency warning - too late to leave - is still in place for Kerang.





He expects Kerang to be isolated later this evening due to flooding.





The bureau said the water level is easing at Campaspe Weir and Rochester, and the Campaspe River at Echuca peaked at 94.86 m AHD Wednesday night.



The Murray River is expected to exceed the minor flood level (4.5 m) at Swan Hill on Saturday and the major flood level (4.7m) in the second week of November.





The bureau warned of possible moderate flooding at Shepparton early Friday.



In NSW, the bureau said major flooding was possible at Mudall, a Central West rural town in Bogan Shire council, from Saturday.





It said major flooding continues at Mulgawarrina and Gongologon, and moderate flooding at Nyngan and Dandaloo.





"Following rainfall late last week, the Bogan River at Dandaloo is currently peaking with moderate flooding," it said.





"Downstream of Dandaloo, moderate flooding is occurring at Mudall and Nyngan. As the upstream flood peak reaches Mudall, it may reach the major flood level from Saturday."





If you are in a life-threatening emergency, call Triple Zero (000). Call the NSW SES on 132 500 and Victoria Emergency Services on 1800 226 226 if you have experienced damage from storms, wind, hail or a fallen tree and if a tree branch is threatening your property or a person's safety.





To access this information in other languages, call the Translating and Interpreting Service on 131 450 (freecall) and ask them to call VicEmergency Hotline.



