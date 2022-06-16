I moved to Australia a few years ago, to start a new life with my family. I left you behind, but you're still in my heart...

You are my motherland, you brought me up and filled my soul with beautiful memories. But also, dear Iraq, you made me suffer and experience terrible things. My story is the story of many Iraqi people. We've been forced to leave you because you couldn’t give us a future, freedom, justice and opportunity - or keep us safe.

We left you because of war and became migrants, asylum seekers and refugees.

However, dear Iraq, we cannot forget you and we have much to tell you.