SBS Learn English

Minipod: Lizards | Living with Aussie Wildlife

SBS Learn English

Blue-tongued lizard

Blue-tongued lizard with it's tongue out in leaf litter. Source: Moment RF / Chasing Light - Photography by J/Getty Images

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 14 October 2022 at 6:00am
Presented by Virginia Langeberg
Source: SBS

It’s great to have lizards in your backyard. They will look after the garden by keeping the slugs and snails away. Find out more about lizards and how to live with them.

Published 14 October 2022 at 6:00am
Presented by Virginia Langeberg
Source: SBS
Watch our video, download worksheets for language practice, read transcript or watch with subtitles and translated transcripts in five different languages.

Watch video

Lizards | Living with Aussie Wildlife

Enjoy all animals in our
Living with Aussie Wildlife
series.

Advertisement
Australia is full of furry, feathered, and scaly animals, not found anywhere else in the world. Meet some common Australian animals and improve your English language skills with
SBS Learn English.


Credits

Living with Aussie Wildlife is a project made by SBS in partnership with
Navitas Skilled Futures
and
WIRES
.
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Rainbow Lorikeet's wingspan

Minipod: Parrots | Living with Aussie Wildlife

Juvenile king brown/mulga snake (Pseudechis australis)

Minipod: Snakes | Living with Aussie Wildlife

Flying foxes

Minipod: Flying-Foxes | Living with Aussie Wildlife

Rude female leader yelling at her coworkers through megaphone in the office.

#21 Workplace conflict | Mind Your Health