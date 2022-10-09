Minipod: Magpies | Living with Aussie Wildlife

Australian Magpie

A magpie keeping a close eye on things. In the peak magpie swooping season, this was a dangerous shot! Credit: Ryan Newton/Getty Images

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

Have you ever seen a sign in your local park that says, warning swooping magpies? Learn about the Australian Magpie, one of Australia’s most loved and feared birds.

Watch our video, download worksheets for language practice, read transcript or watch with subtitles and translated transcripts in five different languages.
WATCH VIDEO

Magpies | Living with Aussie Wildlife

Enjoy all animals in our
Living with Aussie Wildlife
series.

Australia is full of furry, feathered, and scaly animals, not found anywhere else in the world. Meet some common Australian animals and improve your English language skills with
SBS Learn English.


Credits
Living with Aussie Wildlife is a project made by SBS in partnership with
Navitas Skilled Futures
and
WIRES
.
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Indian woman in the city of Sydney reading a book

#43 Talking about reading and books (Med)

Friends taking selfie in thrift store

#42 Let’s talk about thrifting & fashion (Adv)

man with 'I'm sorry' sign

#41 How to say sorry (Med)

Scared woman looking around a corner

#40 Talking about crime (Adv)