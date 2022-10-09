SBS Learn English

Minipod: Snakes | Living with Aussie Wildlife

Juvenile king brown/mulga snake (Pseudechis australis)

Source: Moment RF / Kristian Bell/Getty Images

Published 10 October 2022 at 10:19am
Presented by Virginia Langeberg
Many people are wary of snakes, but they are an important part of the Australian eco-system and are protected by law. Learn how to live with snakes.

Watch our video, download worksheets for language practice, read transcript or watch with subtitles and translated transcripts in five different languages.
Snakes | Living with Aussie Wildlife

Enjoy all animals in our
Living with Aussie Wildlife
series.

Australia is full of furry, feathered, and scaly animals, not found anywhere else in the world. Meet some common Australian animals and improve your English language skills with
SBS Learn English.


Credits
Living with Aussie Wildlife is a project made by SBS in partnership with
Navitas Skilled Futures
and
WIRES
.
