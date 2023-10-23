SBS News in Filipino, Tuesday 24 October 2023

Key Points
- Some Australian citizens in Gaza fear for their safety
- Two children were killed, and two are still in critical condition after a shed fire near Melbourne
- The Philippines accuses China of ramming their ships in the disputed South China Sea
The Philippine Coastguard reported two incidents of dangerous maneuvering by the Chinese Coast Guard and militia vessels that resulted in collisions during the latest routine and regular rotation and resupply (RORE) mission to BRP SIERRA MADRE (LS57). Credit: Philippine Coast Guard