Australian Citizenship
podcast
So you want to become an Australian citizen? We’ll go through the key words and ideas you need to know, including how Australia is governed, important Australian days and our core values. Plus you’ll hear real life experiences from people who have passed and get a chance to take a practice test.
Episodes
Australia and its people | Episode 1
02/08/202309:05
Australia's democratic beliefs, rights and liberties | Episode 2
02/08/202309:23
Government and the law | Episode 3
02/08/202307:04
Australian values | Episode 4
02/08/202309:43
First Nations peoples and cultures | Bonus episode
02/08/202327:29
Share