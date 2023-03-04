Drag Race Philippines winner Precious Paula Nicole proves Philippine drag is top calibre

"This is not the kind of craft that after you learn how to do makeup, you're a drag queen. It took me 13 years to get here, to be the kind of queen who can entertain people around the world."





As part of the journey to entertain people around the world, drag queen Precious Paula Nicole (or Rodolfo Hontiveros Gabriel II out of drag) arrived in Australia for WorldPride last month, putting on performances for audiences in Sydney and Adelaide.



A given

In as much as Gabriel feels fortunate to have been part of the WorldPride celebrations, he considers himself "a very lucky gay kid growing up".





"My mum and my family knew that I liked girly stuff, that I was feminine. My female cousins would come visit us in my hometown of Bicol and I would style their hair and play barbies with them."





While most family members accepted his femininity, his grandfather had a harder time with it.



My grandfather's name is Rodolfo and I was named after him. He asked me outright if I was gay and I said no. He said, 'Good, because if you're gay, I'm no longer allowing you to use my name.'

The exchange forced him to be discreet with his sexuality until a declaration of love confirmed it.





"My sexuality was never an issue with my mum, so I never came out officially. At 15 years old, I brought home my first boyfriend. We were affectionate. I didn't say he was my partner, but mum understood. It was that easy."



My ex, the drag queen

While his first relationship didn't last, another romantic partnership proved pivotal.





"I had a boyfriend who brought me to Manila so I can pursue my dancing career. I wanted to be a professional dancer like him and I also wanted to spend all my time with him," he shares, laughing, "We only lasted six months."





Despite only lasting six months as a couple, the two remained close, with Gabriel travelling locally and abroad as a professional dancer.



"After six or seven years, I started feeling like I wanted to do something else. I still wanted to perform, but I didn't really want to dance anymore.





"At this point, my ex was already a drag queen."





Gabriel waited a year after his ex started drag to get his feet wet in the craft.



Seeing my ex so happy as a drag queen, I felt like I wanted to try it. I felt like I could do it.

"I asked my ex if I could borrow his drag clothes because I said I was going to do makeup on someone and dress them in drag.





"When I gave him back his things, he said they smelled of my perfume. I was afraid he would judge me, but he told me I didn't need to hide it.



After being in drag and doing my first show, I felt like I didn't want to let it go. I felt like it was for me.

The many names and faces of Precious

What initially felt right for Gabriel was taking on the drag persona of Vodka Fierce. The name was a combination of a TV character played by actor and host Paolo Ballesteros who Gabriel resembles in and out of drag and; Beyonce's alter ego, Sasha Fierce.





"After a few months of using Vodka Fierce, it didn't feel as memorable as I thought. My drag mother suggested I use Precious Paula Nicole, the name Mama Pao [ Ballesteros would also host Drag Race Philippines later on using this moniker ] used as a drag queen character on TV. It had three names and sounded better."





As Precious Paula Nicole, Gabriel became popular in the local drag scene not just for his skills as a dancer and drag performer, but as an impersonator.



"I came into the scene when impersonation was popular. Along with my drag mother Marla, we started really studying makeup so we could look like celebrities, like Beyonce and Regine Velasquez.





"Impersonation is my safe space. It's what I'm good at.





"But as the years went on, I realised Precious Paula Nicole can also be good as herself. Like you know how Ru Paul is an icon. She's her own persona.



"I still do impersonations, but now it's not just Precious Paula Nicole as Beyonce or Rihanna. It's now Precious Paula Nicole as Precious Paula Nicole."



Ready to win, ready to lose

As Precious Paula Nicole, Gabriel joined Drag Race Philippines.



I wasn't interested in joining. I had a lot on my mind then. I just lost a big drag contest and I was taking care of my grandfather in the hospital.





"My best friends Brigiding and Viñas Deluxe applied and were convincing me to join, but I really didn't feel like it at that time. Plus I had no budget for it."





But after much convincing from family and friends, Gabriel joined and got into the competition along with her two best friends.



"I won't ever forget the whole experience, but to be honest, I didn't join thinking I would win. I looked at it as a workshop, as a way of improving myself as a queen.





"I kept what my ex said to me in mind. He said, 'If you're ready to win, you also have to be ready to lose. '





"I just didn't want to be the first queen out. So once I passed the first episode, I was happy."



Brother and sisters

Gabriel admits that along with the good memories of winning the crown was also the reality of healing from it.





"My brother came for the makeover challenge all the way from Bicol and it was such a memorable experience. We both became famous because of it! When I went to Drag Con in the UK, fans were looking for him too!



"Being part of Drag Race Philippines was fun, and going into it, my friends and I were excited to do it together. We were expecting to help each other reach the end, but the reality of a reality show is that plans don't always match up.





"There was only one crown and we came to realise that before we could rely on each other, we had to win it for ourselves.



"So after filming, we took one night to really talk it out and heal. We hurt each other along the way without intending to.





"We knew by then that I was the one who would reach the end, so I promised them that no one gets left behind. The show made all 12 of the cast winners. Our group, the Divine Divas, would stay strong."



We bring colour

After winning Drag Race Philippines, Gabriel soon started touring the world, featuring in Drag Con UK and in WorldPride events in Australia.





He admits being surprised at the reception.





"I wasn't sure if anyone watched our franchise, so sometimes I'd be nervous if anyone would know me in the Meet and Greets.



"But coming to Australia, it was so heartwarming to hear the crowd call out my name and to bump into fans who wanted a photo with me. I'd be like, 'Is this real?'"





While the art of drag can be a sort of fantastical world, Gabriel says that the joyful diversion people derive from a performance is palpable and real.





"Drag queens give a different colour to an event. Our community is represented by the rainbow flag and that's what we offer - colour!





