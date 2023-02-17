Rainbow spectacle engulfs Sydney for World Pride

Key Points
- Sydney is hosting this year's World Pride, a global festival showcasing LGBTIQ+ culture and promoting equality.
- More than half a million people are expected to participate in hundreds of events when the city welcomes individuals from all backgrounds.
- It'll be the 45th anniversary of the Mardi Gras parade, and the famous parade is back on February 25th at Oxford street.
It's the first time the global event has been held in the southern hemisphere and it will light up the city from Friday, February 17.
WORLD PRIDE in Filipino
