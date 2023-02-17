Rainbow spectacle engulfs Sydney for World Pride

SYDNEY WORLDPRIDE MEDIA CALL

Drag kings and queens dressed in the colours of the Progress Pride Flag during a Sydney WorldPride 2023 media preview. Source: AAP / BIANCA DE MARCHI/AAPIMAGE

Sydney is preparing to host thousands of people at the World Pride festival this week, a rainbow spectacle celebrating LGBTIQ+ community and culture.

Key Points
  • Sydney is hosting this year's World Pride, a global festival showcasing LGBTIQ+ culture and promoting equality.
  • More than half a million people are expected to participate in hundreds of events when the city welcomes individuals from all backgrounds.
  • It'll be the 45th anniversary of the Mardi Gras parade, and the famous parade is back on February 25th at Oxford street.
WORLD PRIDE in Filipino image

WORLD PRIDE in Filipino

04:19
It's the first time the global event has been held in the southern hemisphere and it will light up the city from Friday, February 17.
