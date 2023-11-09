Filipino community events in Australia this November 2023

Key Points
- 4th Annual Fundraising Event - Share The Light
- Philippine Christmas Festival 2023
- Colours of The Philippines Fundraiser Lunch & Cultural Show
- Australia Philippines Business Council Year-End Celebration
Before we celebrate Christmas next month, let us give way to the Filipino events this November 2023 that aim to show culture and traditions.
4th Annual Fundraising Event - Share The Light
Date: 11 November 2023
Location: St. John’s Park Bowling Club 93 Edensor Road, St. John’s Park NSW 2176
A gathering with special performances from selected Filipino artists and performers to raise funds for malnourished children in the Philippines.
Share The Light event
Philippine Christmas Festival 2023
Date: 25-26 November 2023
Location: Blacktown Showground, Richmond Road, Blacktown, NSW 2148
Catch the annual Philippine Christmas Festival in Western Sydney. SBS Filipino producer Claudette Centeno will be one of the hosts of the much-awaited Filipino event.
Colours of The Philippines Fundraiser Lunch & Cultural Show
Date: 25 November 2023
Location: RSL Dandenong (ANZAC Room) 44-50 Clow Street, Dandenong VIC 3175
A cultural show showcasing dances that represent the different regions of The Philippines and performances from the ‘Let’s Tinikling!’ dance program, and more.
Colours of The Philippines Fundraiser Lunch & Cultural Show
Australia Philippines Business Council Year-End Celebration
Date: 28 November 2023
Location: Rydges World Square Hotel, 389 Pitt Street Sydney, NSW 2000
An APBC Year-End Celebration filled with camaraderie, celebrating another fruitful year, and great conversations.
