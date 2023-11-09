Filipino community events in Australia this November 2023

Key Points 4th Annual Fundraising Event - Share The Light

Philippine Christmas Festival 2023

Colours of The Philippines Fundraiser Lunch & Cultural Show

Australia Philippines Business Council Year-End Celebration

Before we celebrate Christmas next month, let us give way to the Filipino events this November 2023 that aim to show culture and traditions.





4th Annual Fundraising Event - Share The Light



Date: 11 November 2023



Location: St. John’s Park Bowling Club 93 Edensor Road, St. John’s Park NSW 2176





A gathering with special performances from selected Filipino artists and performers to raise funds for malnourished children in the Philippines.



Share The Light event

Philippine Christmas Festival 2023



Date: 25-26 November 2023



Location: Blacktown Showground, Richmond Road, Blacktown, NSW 2148





Catch the annual Philippine Christmas Festival in Western Sydney. SBS Filipino producer Claudette Centeno will be one of the hosts of the much-awaited Filipino event.



Colours of The Philippines Fundraiser Lunch & Cultural Show



Date: 25 November 2023



Location: RSL Dandenong (ANZAC Room) 44-50 Clow Street, Dandenong VIC 3175





A cultural show showcasing dances that represent the different regions of The Philippines and performances from the ‘Let’s Tinikling!’ dance program, and more.



Colours of The Philippines Fundraiser Lunch & Cultural Show

Australia Philippines Business Council Year-End Celebration



Date: 28 November 2023



Location: Rydges World Square Hotel, 389 Pitt Street Sydney, NSW 2000





An APBC Year-End Celebration filled with camaraderie, celebrating another fruitful year, and great conversations.

