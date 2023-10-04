Filipino community events in Australia this October 2023

Key Points
- Fiesta Kultura
- Let's Talk Filipino Communities Wellbeing
- 1MX Music Festival
- Filos Fest
As we celebrate the World Mental Health Day this October, there are various Filipino events for the Fil-Aus community that will showcase warmth, culture, and tradition to everyone.
The 33rd Grand Fiesta Kultura
Date: 1 October 2023
Location: Fairfield Showground, 443 Smithfield Road, Prairiewood NSW 2176
One of the largest Filipino community gatherings in Australia that offers cultural dances, exciting games, and Filo food.
Fiesta Kultura 2023
LISTEN TO
Ano ang mga dapat abangan sa Fiesta Kultura 2023 sa Sydney?
SBS Filipino
01/10/202310:39
Let's Talk Filipino Communities Wellbeing
Date: 5 October 2023
Location: Kusina Bar & Lounge1/417 Ruthven St, Toowoomba City QLD 4350
An event about interesting personal stories of people dealing with wellbeing challenges, tips, and support avenues with fun activities.
LISTEN TO
Mga paraan para masuportahan ang mental health ng kabataan
SBS Filipino
21/09/202207:32
1MX Music Festival
Date: 8 October 2023
Location: The Hordern Pavilion, 1 Driver Ave, Moore Park New South Wales 2021
1MX is a compact Asian music bowl filled with different flavors. It showcases a line-up of established and emerging Asian artists in the music world.
1MX Music Festival
FILOS Fest
Date: 17 October 2023
Location: Flinders University Bedford Park, SA 5042
A Philippine exhibit of cultures, arts, and music from regions of Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao.
FILOS Fest
LISTEN TO
Pagpapakilala ng Pinoy na agahan sa Aussie cafe culture
SBS Filipino
13/10/201830:20