Filipino community events in Australia this October 2023

As we celebrate the World Mental Health Day this October, there are various Filipino events for the Fil-Aus community that will showcase warmth, culture, and tradition to everyone.





The 33rd Grand Fiesta Kultura



Date: 1 October 2023



Location: Fairfield Showground, 443 Smithfield Road, Prairiewood NSW 2176





One of the largest Filipino community gatherings in Australia that offers cultural dances, exciting games, and Filo food.



Ano ang mga dapat abangan sa Fiesta Kultura 2023 sa Sydney?





Let's Talk Filipino Communities Wellbeing



Date: 5 October 2023



Location: Kusina Bar & Lounge1/417 Ruthven St, Toowoomba City QLD 4350





An event about interesting personal stories of people dealing with wellbeing challenges, tips, and support avenues with fun activities.



Mga paraan para masuportahan ang mental health ng kabataan





1MX Music Festival



Date: 8 October 2023



Location: The Hordern Pavilion, 1 Driver Ave, Moore Park New South Wales 2021





1MX is a compact Asian music bowl filled with different flavors. It showcases a line-up of established and emerging Asian artists in the music world.



FILOS Fest



Date: 17 October 2023



Location: Flinders University Bedford Park, SA 5042





A Philippine exhibit of cultures, arts, and music from regions of Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao.



