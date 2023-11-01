Folding laundry and tidying up outdoor spaces can boost profits for a cleaning service business

Key Points Joan Panopio tried her hand at a cleaning business with $1,500- $2,000 capital three years ago in Queensland.

From residential and commercial cleaning, Panopio expands the coverage of her business by including yachts, barges and boats, among others.

Observing the needs of her current clients, there are other services that she now offers. These include folding laundry and tidying up the patio for an additional fee.

Armed with a $5 reconditioned vacuum cleaner Joan Panopio purchased from BUY BACK, she felt confident with her cleaning skills.





“It should be easy because it’s something that has been ingrained in us, particularly for those who were brought up without having house help around,” she says.





With encouragement from her in-laws, she funded her business called MOTHER CARE with about $1,500- $2,000 capital three years ago in Queensland.





”I charged $65 per hour for tidying and disinfecting surfaces. I had to be very professional and honest in dealing with my clients. This means I have to be there on time and stick to what was agreed on."



$1,500 - $ 2,000 capital to start a cleaning business

Other requirements to set up the business include:





· Insurance (public liability - this covers property damage (e.g. using wrong chemicals, broken glass).





· Apply for a business permit or Australian Business Name (ABN) – check with state licensing authority and local council if there are health regulations in place





· Cleaning equipment – this includes vacuum cleaner, dusters, mop, paper towels etc.





· Cleaning products – chemicals and solutions must be carefully checked before use.





To promote her cleaning business, Panopio joined community groups on Facebook.





She knew that she had to make a good impression so she can have client referrals which she knows is hard to earn.





“I remember the first house I cleaned. I treated it like it was my own place. Somehow, you have to extend a bit of care with the areas you clean. It’s a way of showing respect not just to the client but even to their private space."



Other add- on services: $45 per hour for folding laundry clothes

In cleaning residential homes, she offers additional services such as folding clothes and tidying up outer spaces like the patio can surprisingly increase the profits.





“I realised that most of my clients are time-poor that even folding laundry clothes and cleaning up the patio, garage or driveway are additional services they welcome. It works because I am able to earn more without having to move to another location or worksite."



$150 per hour for cleaning outer areas like patio or driveway

“I remember a client tearing up because she was so grateful that she can finally relax in her humble abode because finally things are in order and she could focus. I could only be happy that I helped her carve out time for other things that she needed to do."







Apart from finding fulfilment in helping people keep their private spaces clean and presentable, she is quick to say “Because you’re entering private homes or spaces, there are instances wherein clients leave valuable items such as jewelry or money. You have to be honest and make sure everything is accounted for.”





Given that the Australian commercial cleaning industry is reportedly estimated to be worth $12 billion, she is well-placed in choosing to expand her business to include restaurants, barges, boats and yachts. Her future plans include being a major employer to other “kababayans” so she can sponsor them to work in Australia.

