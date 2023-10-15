Customer loyalty is key to a three-decade old thriving Asian grocery business

Key Points Dennis and Joy Bernardo opened their first store in Mill Park, Victoria in 1990, with only $200 as start-up capital.

Location, competition and demographics are factors to consider when putting up a Filipino store.

Customer loyalty is crucial to their business

'May PERAan' is SBS Filipino's podcast series which features practical, creative and effective ways to earn money.





Listen to the podcast ‘Di lang para kumita kundi serbisyo sa komunidad:’ Ang hamon at tagumpay ng isang Filipino shop sa Melbourne SBS Filipino 10/10/2023 14:02 Play

Australia’s supermarket industry leaders are Woolworths, Coles, Aldi and Metcash (IGA) contribute to the $ 811.5 billion Supermarket and Grocery Stores industry in 2022, according to Statista. But not to be discounted are Asian grocery stores that are holding up their own.





Inang’s Asia Mart from Melbourne, owned by Filipino- Australian couple Joy and Dennis Bernardo is part of that statistic.





“With my husband hailing from a family that ran supermarkets in the Philippines for the past 30 years, I knew that his experience would help us brave the competitive landscape of independent grocery stores,” Joy says.



Start-up capital: $200 when they opened in 1990

Their store opened in Mill Park, Victoria in 1990, with only $200 as start-up capital and supplemental or “revolving funds” to keep them afloat.





According to Joy, “Labeling the store “INANG’S ASIA MART,” which is a ( Filipino term of endearment for Mother ) is a strategy to make it known that we are Filipinos, but at the same time, positioning ourselves as an Asia mart to expand our clientele.”





The Bernardos have spent over three decades of running a successful grocery store, which eventually moved from Mill Park to Greensborough and South Morang, at present.





Joy is quick to share her nuggets of wisdom to the readers of Smart Money who might be toying with the idea of opening their own grocery store.



Factors to consider before setting up a grocery business:

· Demographic data should be carefully studied before opening up a grocery store. Awareness about your customer’s profession, their age and even their “buying” habits will guide you in offering products that are suitable for them.







· Check the competition landscape. Grocery stores that are in proximity to your store can drive up competition, but it can also help you differentiate your business - whether it’s about good packaging and customer service, among others.





· Choose a good location for the store. A high- traffic area is ideal and investing in visible store signages will help your customers find you.





· Available parking space is a must. Specifically for Asian stores when buying rice in bulk is a staple for customers.





· Make sure your inventory is well-managed. Be on top of the products that you sell every day and update your stockpile.





According to Joy, “It’s imperative you have a business plan. Also, check the demographic, particularly the profession of your customers and study if they buy in bulk or if they frequent the store with smaller purchases. This can guide you in serving your customers well.”



Customer Loyalty

For their business, customer loyalty is crucial to its longevity.



