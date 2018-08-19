Where to find Filipino stores in Australia?

Filipino products will always be loved by Filipinos no matter where they are in the world.





Nowadays, there are a number of Filipino grocery stores to shop at when in Australia so worry no more for the loyal Pinoys out there. Dan Villanueva also known as papa Dan in the Philippines, was fortunate enough to be able to talk to the owners of 2 big Filipino shops in Melbourne and Sydney.





Ma "Swerte" Filipino Asian Store in Melbourne

If you are looking for a shop who offers a complete selection of Filipino groceries, you can go to Ma "Swerte". You'd be lucky enough to find all your favourite Filipino products and food there. Don't forget to try their adobong mani, sisig, lechon and toron langka. Hit the wheel and go to 475 Ballarat Road, Sunshine, Victoria.





Ma "Swerte" Filipino Asian Store in Melbourne, Victoria. Source: Dan Villanueva





Masagana Oriental Variety Store in Sydney

Opened since 1997, the store is offering a wide array of Filipino products such as biscuits, longganisa, canned goods, instant noodles, chips and numerous Filipino ingredients in case you decide to cook a Filipino dish. So bring your shopping bags and head to Sydney's inner West, 13 Charlotte street, Ashfield.





Masagana Oriental Variety Store in NSW. Source: Dan Villanueva





If you don't have the luxury of time to shop because of a busy schedule, let those Pinoy favourites come to your doorstep by shopping online. You can look for Pinoy variety stores online that offers delivery service.





Happy shopping!





