What to buy first: Household essentials for your first home

3 basic things you need to have after locking in that house deal with your landlord:
1. Fridge
You need the fridge to store and keep your food safe.
How cold should your fridge be to keep your food safe? Source: Flickr
2. Washing machine
You change your clothes every day therefore you need to wash them too. You may opt to go to a laundry shop to do it but it will cost you more money and effort. If you have the washing machine it will be handy to do the laundry.
Source: Getty Images
3. Microwave oven
If you are a working student or an employee working on shift hours and do not have ample time to prepare and cook food, the best option is to heat up food.
Source: iStockphoto
ALSO READ: