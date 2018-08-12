What to buy first: Household essentials for your first home







3 basic things you need to have after locking in that house deal with your landlord:

1. Fridge

You need the fridge to store and keep your food safe.





How cold should your fridge be to keep your food safe? Source: Flickr











2. Washing machine

You change your clothes every day therefore you need to wash them too. You may opt to go to a laundry shop to do it but it will cost you more money and effort. If you have the washing machine it will be handy to do the laundry.





Source: Getty Images





3. Microwave oven

If you are a working student or an employee working on shift hours and do not have ample time to prepare and cook food, the best option is to heat up food.





Source: iStockphoto





ALSO READ:









