What to buy first: Household essentials for your first home

Salesman helping senior couple shopping for oven in appliance store

Source: Getty Images

Published 12 August 2018 at 12:54pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 5:34pm
By Claudette Centeno-Calixto, Dan Villanueva
Available in other languages

Are you looking for recommendations on where to buy basic home appliances in Australia? Are there cheap and affordable stuff in the market? What must I buy first? Papa Dan answers migrant's frequently asked questions after securing the accommodation deal.

3 basic things you need to have after locking in that house deal with your landlord:

1. Fridge

You need the fridge to store and keep your food safe.

Fridge and food safety
How cold should your fridge be to keep your food safe? Source: Flickr


 

2. Washing machine

You change your clothes every day therefore you need to wash them too. You may opt to go to a laundry shop to do it but it will cost you more money and effort. If you have the washing machine it will be handy to do the laundry.

Smart washing machine
Source: Getty Images


3. Microwave oven

If you are a working student or an employee working on shift hours and do not have ample time to prepare and cook food, the best option is to heat up food.

 
Warming cup of tea in microwave
Source: iStockphoto


 ALSO READ:

 
READ MORE

Finding accommodation options - house rental or flatsharing?



