Couple launches online Filipino store during pandemic

Highlights Marvin and Jinky were looking into operating their own Filipino store before the pandemic hit.

The couple adjusted and decided on an online store instead.

While business processes have changed due to the pandemic, the couple has never lost sight of their purpose.

"Whatever changes happen, you have to be able to adapt. The hows and the processes can change. People can change, but mindset and purpose shouldn't."





Sydneysider Marvin Aquino, along with his wife Jinky, had originally planned on operating their own Filipino store; but as luck would have it, the pandemic hit and plans had to change.





The Filo store

"My parents are entrepreneurs and I've always been interested in owning my own business. In college, I used to sell food, like brownies. But when Marvin and I became CPAs after we graduated college, we lost our being business-minded," Jinky shares.





Being business-minded returned after the couple had their second baby and Jinky's parents visited from the Philippines.





"We would go to Filipino shops and restaurants and Sydney and my parents told us we should try going into a similar business. It seemed like a good idea," Jinky admits.





To which Marvin adds, "Jinky's the creative one. She was already dabbling in Filipino food catering at that time. She's the drive and the passion. I'm the execution."





Marvin shares that they thought a Filipino shop could potentially be a profitable business in Lindfield, the area where they reside.





"There were no Filipino shops in Bondi or in the eastern suburbs," Jinky says.





However, as the two were planning for a physical store, the pandemic hit.





"We had to adapt. We realised that there was also a gap when it came to Filipino goods being sold online," Marvin shares.





"Personally, we also try not to leave the house because of the pandemic," Jinky says, adding, "Our son was requesting for sinigang [a sour stew], but I didn't have the mix at home. We didn't want to go out and there weren't any Filipino stores near us. We realised that an online shop isn't just about the food, it's about convenient access."





Supplies and shipping

Convenient access meant gathering as much Filipino goods as they could for their online Filipino shop, Suki Kart.





"Before we even fixed the website and began advertising, we gathered as much supplies as we could. We're thankful for the local Asian stores that led us to suppliers; however, some suppliers and wholesalers were a bit hesitant to do business with us because we had no physical store," Marvin admits.





The couple shares that being upfront and flexible when it came to picking up goods helped traditional suppliers become more comfortable with their online endeavour.





"We start with supplies and end with delivery. We found that shipping was also a big challenge for us," Jinky admits.





The couple integrate shipping onto the e-commerce site automatically and found that they had to employ several courier companies due to some items being heavy and bulky.





"If shipping cost is too much, it would defeat the purpose of being able to ship to anyone and everyone in Australia. People will get turned off if the shipping cost is too high," Marvin shares.





The couple has set a flat rate for every five kilos-worth of products; but the two have also taken on the burden of shipping costs should the weight be more than that.





"We had a client who had a 16-kilo package, so we found a way to bring it down to 15. It was an additional 5 dollars for shipping, but we didn't include that to the cost anymore," Jinky says.





Don't lose the "why"

Wanting to make it easier for customers goes hand in hand with the couple's ultimate goal of spreading the word about Filipino goods in Australia.





"We're active in the Filipino community and have always wanted to do something to feature our culture. Making our goods more accessible for everyone in Australia will help us do that," Marvin shares.





The couple plan on adding more products to their website soon, and are hoping to use the site as a platform to promote and network with other businesses selling Filipino goods in Australia.





