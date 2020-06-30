What you need to know about sending balikbayan boxes during the pandemic

Highlights Those who are unable to travel to the Philippines due to the pandemic are opting to send balikbayan boxes to loved ones.

Boxes can be quarantined before delivery or receivers may be told to not open them for a few days.

Expect delays. Delivery of boxes to particular areas in the Philippines may take longer due to community quarantines.

"When I was living in the Philippines, I was the one loved ones sent balikbayan boxes to. Now that I'm the one in Australia, it's my turn. It makes me happy I can send them balikbayan boxes now."





Chenvel Balikbayan Boxes Melbourne operator Angelo Fajardo understands the importance of delivering balikbayan boxes to loved ones in the Philippines - pandemic or not. Angelo Fajardo [first photo, top right] runs the Melbourne operations of Chenvel with his wife, Daisy [first photo, top left] Source: Angelo Fajardo





"Courier and cargo are considered essential work. Our operations continue."





Angelo shares that with continued operations, there are certain things people need to be aware of should they plan to send balikbayan boxes to the Philippines:





1. Boxes could undergo quarantine.

Boxes could undergo quarantine. Source: Francesco Romeo from Pixabay





"Boxes are subject to quarantine when they get to the Philippines. The feedback we've been getting is boxes either aren't delivered right away or consignees are told not to open the boxes right away just in case the virus can be transmitted through the boxes," Angelo shares.





2. Deliveries could be delayed.

Delivery could be delayed. Source: Thanasis Papazacharias from Pixabay





Aside from the 1-2 weeks delay due to box quarantine, delivery could be delayed due to community quarantines and checkpoints. Cargo ships could also be prevented from disembarking due to the virus.





3. Rules regarding items to be sent are the same.

Flammable items are not allowed. Source: Mahesh Patel from Pixabay





Angelo says that rules for which items are allowed inside a balikbayan box remain the same.





"Anything flammable or requiring petrol are still not allowed. Only 10 pieces or below of each item because items are supposed to be for personal use only. Fragile items are allowed, but the sender has to be aware of possible breakage."





To prevent breakage, Angelo suggests proper packing.





"Put the heavy items in first. Use bubble wrap to pack fragile items. Square ones at the sides and edges. Wrap soaps and scented separately from other items to prevent them from contaminating other items, especially food. Cushion items so they don't move around the box during transit."





4. While there is technically no weight limit to boxes, be aware that companies need to abide by OHS.

Companies need to abide by OHS. Source: Mediamodifier from Pixabay





Balikbayan box companies won't typically set a weight limit to the box, but Angelo shares that his company sets the maximum at 70 kilos.





"We need to follow Occupational Health and Safety Act and Regulations (OHS). We need to think of the people moving the boxes manually. We have to protect them as well."





5. The price for boxes is the same.

Price for boxes remain the same. Source: 3D Animation Production Company from Pixabay





While he is not speaking for other companies, Angelo shares that his price remains the same despite the pandemic.





"Others may increase theirs to justify the difficulty of travel and service."





6. Many are sending balikbayan boxes again.

Many are sending balikbayan boxes again to their loved ones in the Philippines. Source: Ian Panelo from Pexels





"When the pandemic happened, people began to lie low when it came to sending boxes. Maybe they were saving money. Maybe they lost their jobs. Maybe they didn't know if the boxes would actually get to where they are sending it."





Angelo shares that once restrictions eased, people felt more comfortable sending boxes again.





"We actually ran out of boxes when that happened. I think some of those who were supposed to travel to the Philippines and now can't decided to just send what they bought for loved ones in balikbayan boxes instead."





ALSO READ / LISTEN TO











Listen to SBS Filipino 10am-11am daily