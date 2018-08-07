What’s in a Balikbayan Box?

The Philippines provides a large labour force for the world. Shortage of job availability and access to fair pay in the Philippines often means many Filipinos must travel abroad for work, often in service industries or jobs with scarce workers’ rights.





Resulting from complex historical and socio-political factors which affect the economic livelihood of many Filipinos, the ‘Filipino Overseas Worker’, or ‘OFW’ have become something of a cultural phenomenon.





Filipinos abroad often face isolation and discrimination in their new living situations, but they make this sacrifice to help support their families back home.





The Balikbayan Box helps bridge the gap between families. These care parcels are often comprised of everyday items, such as clothes, toys, linens, and even non-perishable foods like candies.





However, it is the sentiment behind the box which seems to resonate most with overseas Filipinos.





These boxes can take months to fill. Yet its ability to help Filipinos reconnect with loved ones and emotionally ‘return to home’ from across the seas means it is yet another sacrifice worth making.









