SBS Filipino

What’s in a Balikbayan Box?

SBS Filipino

Balikbayan box

Packing a Balikbayan box Source: supplied by C.Tunion

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 7 August 2018 at 2:20pm, updated 7 August 2018 at 3:01pm
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

These boxes can take months to fill. Yet it’s ability to help Filipinos reconnect with loved ones means it is yet another sacrifice worth making.

Published 7 August 2018 at 2:20pm, updated 7 August 2018 at 3:01pm
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
The Philippines provides a large labour force for the world. Shortage of job availability and access to fair pay in the Philippines often means many Filipinos must travel abroad for work, often in service industries or jobs with scarce workers’ rights.

Resulting from complex historical and socio-political factors which affect the economic livelihood of many Filipinos, the ‘Filipino Overseas Worker’, or ‘OFW’ have become something of a cultural phenomenon.

Filipinos abroad often face isolation and discrimination in their new living situations, but they make this sacrifice to help support their families back home.

The Balikbayan Box helps bridge the gap between families. These care parcels are often comprised of everyday items, such as clothes, toys, linens, and even non-perishable foods like candies.

However, it is the sentiment behind the box which seems to resonate most with overseas Filipinos.

These boxes can take months to fill. Yet its ability to help Filipinos reconnect with loved ones and emotionally ‘return to home’ from across the seas means it is yet another sacrifice worth making.



Follow SBS Filipino on Facebook

Share

Latest podcast episodes

SBS News in Filipino, Saturday 7 January

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom