Growing pains: How Sydney-based ice cream entrepreneurs balance an expanding business and a bigger brood

" The last time we talked with SBS Filipino, we were just starting. Now, we have brand recognition in Australia, the Philippines and overseas. The business is growing," Michelin Dapo of Manila St. ice cream.





While the business grows, so does the family's brood, with the Dapos recently welcoming twin boys to the family.



The Dapo kids Credit: Chester and Michelin Dapo

Larger demands

Chester and Michelin Dapo admit that there are unique challenges when it comes to growth.





"Recently, we were approached by major supermarkets in Australia so they can stock our products. Now, we're also in collaboration with Cebu Pacific and Auro Chocolate," Michelin shares.





The Dapos' recent collaboration with Cebu Pacific sees them creating a calamansi cheesecake ice cream that would be served during return flights between Melbourne and Manila.



The Dapos' recent collaboration with Cebu Pacific sees them creating a calamansi cheesecake ice cream that would be served during return flights between Melbourne and Manila. Credit: Supplied More collaborations and larger demand mean bigger production for the small business.





" With the cost of goods and inflation , plus shipment delays from the Philippines and tanker strikes...it's been challenging," Chester says.





He adds, "There's also tight competition from bigger brands. Manila St. is a small business and now we're stocked beside big names."





According to a study on growing a small business , one of the major hurdles entrepreneurs face is finding a way to compromise between the company's production to allow for scale without hurting the quality of the product and the reputation of the brand.





"Recognition by our community as well as other nationalities mean a lot to us; so while growing can be challenging, we always try to level up. Chester and I's bond is in creating, in thinking of something new," Michelin shares.



A balancing act

For the couple, newness isn't exclusive to the business. They've also recently welcomed twin boys to the family.





The couple already had one son, Kaio, prior to the arrival of the twins.



Chester and Michelin Dapo with their eldest son, Kaio Credit: Chester and Michelin Dapo "With the kids and the business...oh my goodness! It's really hard to juggle. It's a cycle. After work, you get home and there's no stopping," Michelin admits.





Although achieving balance can be difficult, the couple share the two most important things that help them get through the day - time management and support.





Chester says, "We have a routine, so our day has a flow. I focus on the business from morning until around 2:30 pm.





"I then pick up Kaio and we go where he wants to go. We go to the grocery usually - he enjoys that.



"We have a routine, so our day has a flow." Credit: Chester and Michelin Dapo "Weekends are for family. Kaio has lessons - swimming, skateboarding...then Sunday, I remind him that the next day, dad needs to work again."





Michelin attests to the routine and says that she does her work when Kaio is at school and when he is settled at home and resting.





"When we're together, I focus on him. I want him to feel that mum is focused on just him.



Michelin says that time management is critical in growing a business and raising a family. Credit: Supplied "And we have a lot of calendars and planners. We need those!"





Michelin admits that calendars and planners are even more critical with the arrival of the twins.





"We were shocked to find out we were having identical twins. We were like, ' Oh no !'" Michelin laughs, adding, "But at the end of the day, it's such a blessing."





The two also admit that parental support is also crucial for them.





"Our parents are going to come over from the Philippines to help out. When one set leaves after a few months, the next set comes over," Chester laughs.





In as much as their parents will help out, Chester says that he's prepared to work more.





"I want Michelin to focus and rest. She carried the babies for nine months, so I want to be able to take the pressure off of her now.



