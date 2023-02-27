Filipino business owners in Australia still hopeful amidst the challenges of inflation

Key Points
- The Vista 2023 Small and Medium Business (SMB) Report found that despite the factors recently impacting business health, such as inflation, cost of living pressures, record low unemployment and supply chain woes, optimism for the year ahead remains, with nearly one in two Australian SMB owners (48%) feeling optimistic about 2023.
- Despite inflation and a potential recession being the biggest worries in 2023 for SMBs, Australian business owners are determined to thrive this year, focussing on growth (58%), recovery from 2022 (43%) and innovation (21%).
- Three in five (60%) SMB owners cite having no business management.
PAKINGGAN ANG PODCAST:
Ilang negosyanteng Pinoy sa Australia, positibo pa din ang pananaw sa gitna ng pagtaas ng inflation
SBS Filipino
27/02/202309:39