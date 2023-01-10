‘I turn my pain into productivity’: How this brokenhearted woman ventures into the business of ensaymada

Highlights
- After breaking up with his boyfriend, Fecalyn found a hobby in kneading and baking while staying in a regional town in Queensland.
- Getting positive feedback from her friends, she eventually decided to put up her own ensaymada business.
- Starting from a second-hand $10 bread machine she bought from an Opportunity Shop, she now owns a $3,000 dough mixer to supply for various orders.
PAKINGGAN ANG KWENTO:
Nagmahal, nasaktan, nagnegosyo: Paano nakatulong ang pagiging heartbroken sa pagsimula ng ensaymada business
SBS Filipino
10/01/202309:09
Fexie Buns owner Fecalyn Ladao shared her journey of turning her pain into an ensaymada business.
Fecalyn Ladao started kneading in 2015 before her hobby became a legitimate business in 2016.
Fexie Buns on bazaars.