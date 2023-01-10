SBS Filipino

‘I turn my pain into productivity’: How this brokenhearted woman ventures into the business of ensaymada

SBS Filipino

f2.jpg

Fexie Buns owner Fecalyn Ladao shared her journey of turning her pain into an ensaymada business.

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 10 January 2023 at 12:43pm
By TJ Correa
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Fecalyn Ladao started kneading to release her pain but never thought it will progress as a commercial ensaymada business.

Published 10 January 2023 at 12:43pm
By TJ Correa
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Highlights
  • After breaking up with his boyfriend, Fecalyn found a hobby in kneading and baking while staying in a regional town in Queensland.
  • Getting positive feedback from her friends, she eventually decided to put up her own ensaymada business.
  • Starting from a second-hand $10 bread machine she bought from an Opportunity Shop, she now owns a $3,000 dough mixer to supply for various orders.
PAKINGGAN ANG KWENTO:
Nagmahal, nasaktan, nagnegosyo image

Nagmahal, nasaktan, nagnegosyo: Paano nakatulong ang pagiging heartbroken sa pagsimula ng ensaymada business

SBS Filipino

10/01/202309:09
f5.jpg
Fecalyn Ladao started kneading in 2015 before her hobby became a legitimate business in 2016.
Fexie Buns owner Fecalyn Ladao shared her journey of turning her pain into an ensaymada business. 
F8.jpg
Fexie Buns on bazaars.
RELATED CONTENT

‘Entreprenurse’: How these nurses started their small businesses despite having no business experience

Share

Latest podcast episodes

pexels-david-iloba-12642131 (1).jpg

SBS News in Filipino, Tuesday 10 January

New hosung being developed in Sydney (AAP).jpg

Australians seek out affordable housing amid rising costs

KAREN1.jpg

Filipino fans cheer for tennis player Alex Eala at the Australian Open 2023

alex - rafa nadal academy.jpg

Alex Eala on being the best player on and off the court