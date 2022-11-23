'I didn't think I'd be where I am now': Café manager on how a small chance led to a big career change

Highlights Frances Donnellan admits to having a cultural identity crisis when she arrived in Melbourne.

She currently works as a manager for a café owned and operated by the social enterprise SisterWorks.

She admits that the respect and trust given to her by the enterprise has helped her the confidence she lost as a new migrant.

"Migrating to a new country is scary no matter who you are. Nine years ago when I arrived in Melbourne, I didn't think I would be where I am now."





Where half-Filipino, half-Australian Frances Donnellan found herself in is in an important leadership position, helping change lives.



'I'm always in the middle'

Although Donnellan had family in Australia, it took a bit longer for her to find steady footing.





"My mum is Filipino and my dad is Australian. I was actually born in Melbourne but we moved to the Philippines when I was two.



A young Donnellan with her family Credit: Frances Donnellan "I came back to Australia 17 years later to reconnect with my dad who was sick. At that time, my parents have been separated for a while and I haven't spent time with my dad for over a decade."





Spending time with her dad also meant working in the pub where her dad was a chef.





"I'm sociable, but I felt out of my comfort zone.



Donnellan moved back to Melbourne to be with her father. Credit: Frances Donnellan "It was there when I first experienced racism. An old man told me off, asking what I was doing in Australia and telling me that I should go back to my country. It was strange because he was a migrant too and with an even thicker accent than mine."





She admits to looking back on the incident with some regret.





"He was probably intoxicated. I was very shy. I folded. I didn't talk back because, as Filipinos, we're supposed to respect our elders.



Looking back at it now, I should've spoken up and defended myself; but being a new migrant, I felt like I couldn't.

Being a new migrant and being biracial were two things that Donnellan constantly contended with.





"My biggest challenge has always been my cultural identity. I always felt like I was in the middle."



Trust and respect

Wanting to leave the middle and find her place, Donnellan decided to pursue further studies.





"I was in my second year doing International Studies at RMIT, when Luz, the founder of SisterWorks spoke in our class.





"I didn't know it then, but I would meet her again after two years, and that SisterWorks would change my life."



Donnellan with some women from SisterWorks Credit: Frances Donnellan SisterWorks is a social enterprise with the sole motivation of empowering female migrants, refugees, and asylum seekers by helping them adapt socially and economically in Australia.





"My course required me to do an internship. SisterWorks had an opening for a retail operations assistant and I applied."





While Donnellan thought the internship would only last as long as it needed to, she is still with the group two years later.





"I didn't think I would stay on because I thought I would need to prioritise earning a living, but I truly loved being with the group. So many good things have happened these past years."





Donnellan shares that not only did she develop maturity being with the group, she also found comfort with her "new mums and sisters".



They made me feel like it was okay to be different. They empowered me not only as a migrant, but as a person.

This empowerment stemmed from the fact that she was given trust and respect by those leading the group.





"They gave me the opportunity to be a small business program lead.





"I would help supervise women in crafts. I would mentor entrepreneurs when it came to the digital and social media side of their businesses.



"The leaders of SisterWorks gave me their trust and respect for these past years and I'm grateful." Credit: Frances Donnellan "The leaders gave me their trust and respect for these past years and I'm grateful."



Self-discovery

After gaining the group's trust and respect, Donnellan was given the role of manager for the group's new café, Crafted Culture.





"My mentors knew of my hospitality background and gave me another chance to lead. This full-time job has given me stability.



Donnellan with her staff at Crafted Culture. Credit: Frances Donnellan "I was always just second-in-command with my previous jobs here in Australia. I don't know if it was because I was female or biracial...but you know that feeling you get that you don't get the promotion because of who you are? I felt that.



I lost belief in myself when I first arrived in Australia; but now that I'm the café manager, I feel like I've found myself again.

"It made me feel like, ' Yes this is my strength. There's space for me. '"





Now taking up space in the hospitality industry as a leader, Donnellan feels like she's unlocked skills and predispositions she didn't know she had.





"I always thought business wasn't for me, but now I've realised that I am business-minded. I can be punctual - because I used to be late all the time," she laughs.



I can be professional. I can do this.

Donnellan admits that while the new job has brought about changes in her career and financial situation, the turnaround was more internal than anything.





"With my current work, I'm able to embrace my uniqueness and my fluidity to go through different cultures.



Frances Donnellan Credit: Frances Donnellan "Sometimes things really do start with a chance. You just never know where it may lead."





