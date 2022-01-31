Teody and Emma's journey: How the couple started their ‘sari-sari’ store in Canberra

Highlights Teody and Emma’s family moved to Australia in 1989 and first worked as a mechanic and cleaner respectively.

The couple opened their first store at the garage of their home which was only opened on weeknights and weekends because of their busy schedule.

Their 'sari-sari' store is now one of the most successful and visited Asian grocery stores in the ACT.

In June 1989, Teody and Emma Francisco sold everything they own in the Philippines, including their mini food grocer, to start a new life in Australia with their daughter Eileen and son Justin. Little do they know that owning a grocery (a 'sari-sari' store) will be a huge part of their journey in the land down under.





The Francisco family moved to Queanbeyan, New South Wales, at the border of the Australian Capital Territory, when Emma’s sister sponsored them to permanently reside in Australia.





Listen to the interview:

Francisco family when they first arrived in Australia Source: Teody Francisco





“As soon as we landed in Australia, I knew in my heart that this is where we will live permanently,” Teody recalled.





Teody worked as a mechanic to fulfil the condition of their visa while Emma started as a cleaner, then later got a job as an administrative clerk at a federal government department.





“The adjustment, especially with language barrier, was challenging. I remember someone from the office asked me to look for the files of a ‘Makata’, but I couldn’t find it. Only to find out later that the person was asking for the files of a ‘McArthur’,” Emma jokingly recounted.





Teody, on the other hand, started watching Australian football and cricket on weekends to learn the sports, which helped him chip in conversations and gain friends at work.





Francisco family with Teody's mum Source: Teody Francisco





Both worked hard to achieve their dreams, which included owning a house and a car – something they imagined wouldn’t be possible in the Philippines even if they worked multiple jobs. The decision to move overseas was worth it as they slowly ticked boxes while they navigate life as migrants.





The start of the 'sari-sari' store

When Emma was offered a redundancy package at her full-time work, she availed of it and decided to put up a mini-store at the garage of their home. Teody and Emma would open their store to customers on weeknights and weekends only since Emma continued to work casually while Teody still kept his job as a mechanic.





“We were only selling Filipino products at the start. Then the word spread like wildfire within the Filipino community in the ACT,” Emma said.





They were selling products like ‘ bagoong ’ or Filipino shrimp paste, banana ketchup, and Filipino noodles and snacks.





Because the shop at their home started to attract more and more customers, Teody decided to quit his job and joined Emma full-time in managing the store.





Teody with daughter Aileen and son Justin Source: Teody Francisco





Fyshwick, a suburb in southern Canberra where the market is located, became the new home to their grocery store. Since they can display and sell more products after moving to the shop, other nationalities including Australians begin to flock their new shop.





“We listed all the products that our customers were looking for and tried our hardest to buy from our suppliers in Sydney. The list filled a notebook, but that didn’t discourage us. We took it as an opportunity to expand our merchandise,” Emma said.





Teody and Emma continue to enjoy what they do. The weekly drive to Sydney and the banter with customers and suppliers in their almost 20 years in the business make the Francisco couple happy - like a calling getting fulfilled.





Secrets of their success

One thing the couple learned through the years of being in the grocery business is the importance of fellowship.





“I was a shy person back in the Philippines, but here I learned to talk confidently with people,” Teody shared.





Sometimes the couple would be invited to attend three events in one night so they had to split to attend one party each and send a representative to the third one just to fulfil everyone’s invitation.





Francisco family hosting a Christmas party Source: Teody Francisco





Their shop became a gateway for them to make many friends in the community and help new Filipino migrants settle in Canberra.





Teody and Emma generously share their blessings with everyone who needs their help. It makes them happy.





“Some of the products in our shop that don’t sell well, we give away to Filipinos before the expiry date. Instead of these items going to waste, they go to households of international students or single-parent families who are very appreciative of our gesture,” Emma shared.





The couple said their success is not just theirs, but of the Filipino community in the ACT.





When asked what the secret of their accomplishment is, they said that being hardworking, hands-on and courageous helped them sail through.





Teody said that at first people were telling them that it’s going to be hard to put up a business. But they neglected the comments, and with sheer courage, they carried on. It was one of the best decisions they ever made.





Emma and Teody with their Filipino friends Source: Teody Francisco





Teody and Emma no longer have plans of expanding their business or opening a new shop. They are very well content with how their business is going.





But retirement is not in sight yet for the hardworking couple, who resides with their son Justin in their beautiful home overlooking the scenic mountain ranges surrounding the Canberra region.

































