'I won't let HIV dim my light': Tito navigates an uncertain future in Australia due to visa restrictions

Key Points Tito* has been living in Australia for seven years on a student visa.

Being HIV positive may deter him from obtaining a permanent residency in Australia.

Australia is currently one in 40 countries that continue to have visa restrictions for people living with HIV.

“When I found out I was HIV positive, I wasn’t thinking too much of my physical health because of the medication and support. I was more worried about the consequences of the diagnosis – what it would mean for our visa plans, our residency.”





For seven years, Tito* has called Queensland home; but because of the shock diagnosis and the visa restrictions attached to it, he and his partner may not be allowed to put down roots in Australia.



‘I had an ominous feeling’

Tito had no inkling he had the virus, until a female workmate encouraged him and his partner to accompany her to get tested.





“She [was prompted] by a video she saw in YouTube regarding sexual health.





“We went to the clinic closest to work. It was so random, and we weren’t expecting anything from it.”



Despite not expecting anything from the test, Tito couldn’t shake the “ominous feeling” he had as the test facilitator talked with one-on-one to disclose his results. Credit: Towfiqu barbhuiya from Pexels Despite not expecting anything from the test, Tito couldn’t shake the “ominous feeling” he had as the test facilitator talked with one-on-one to disclose his results.





“I don’t know…it felt dark and cold. And when they announced I was positive, I had shivers all over my body.





“I asked the facilitator if they could help me disclose my status to my partner.”





As he tried to wrap his head around his new status, Tito admits that he couldn’t quite remember how his partner took the news.



“I remember my partner being supportive, especially because the approach of the test facilitator was good, reassuring us of the support and medication available." Credit: Angela Roma from Pexels “I remember my partner being supportive, especially because the approach of the test facilitator was good, reassuring us of the support and medication available.





"They said that it was no longer a death sentence, and that everything was going to be okay.”





Despite the likelihood that Tito had been carrying the virus for years, his partner tested negative.





“Our relationship is referred to as serodiscordant or a ‘magnetic relationship’ because I’m positive, and he is negative.





“My viral load when I got tested was high, but I didn't infect my partner.”



Luckily, medication brought down Tito’s viral load and after nearly a month, the virus was undetectable in his body. Credit: Miguel Á. Padriñán from Pexels Luckily, medication brought down Tito’s viral load and after nearly a month, the virus was undetectable in his body.





“Doctors said that my CD4 count was high and my immunity was strong again; but despite the great news, I knew that the diagnosis would make it more impossible for us to reside in Australia permanently.”



Status quo

According to Perth-based Immigration Lawyer Peter Buenaventura ,



Partner visas require HIV testing. At the end of the day, Australia will look at how much it will cost Medicare.

Although visa applications of those with HIV aren't automatically turned down, the Australian Federation of Aids Organisations, Inc. (AFAO) found that the health requirement for permanent residency are strict and most people with the virus do not meet it.





Because of this likelihood, temporary visa holders in Australia fear getting tested for HIV because it could negatively affect their PR application.





Australian Immigration Minister Andrew Giles Source: AAP / AAP Image/Mick Tsikas "Since coming to Government, I have been engaging on this issue with industry experts and listening to those with lived experience, including at a recent meeting of the HIV Taskforce led by [Health] Minister Mark Butler."





According to the AFAO, the main reason for visa rejection is that the cost of antiretroviral therapy (ART) over a person’s lifetime is typically "significant".





From July 1, 2022, individuals living with HIV have been able to access treatment for free, regardless of Medicare eligibility .



Source: AAP With both of them on student visas, Tito and his partner have been holding off on their PR applications, scared that they might not get approved.





"I initially started with a Project Management degree, but it was removed from the skills list.





"I had a Bachelor of Development or Social Work from back home. It is in-demand at the moment so I decided to shift to that.



All my batch mates from my Master's program are either PR or citizens now. I'm happy for them; but not being able to do the same takes a toll on my mental health and well-being.

While his partner can apply for a visa, Tito's status could be an issue because all family members included in the application must satisfy the health requirement.





"My and partner and I came to Australia together. We sometimes even joke around that we might split for right now and find each other partners so it’s much easier," he jokes.





For now, visa pathways for the two are limited, with a hard-to-obtain work sponsorship as the most viable option.



'Don't let the diagnosis define you'

With limited options and an uncertain future ahead, Tito admits that he has had to work doubly hard "to get his light back".



Don’t let other people or society dim your light. My light has diminished a little bit, but slowly, I'm getting it back.

"I acknowledge the stigma - both external and internal. I try not to believe in negative narratives. I don't want to lose hope.



