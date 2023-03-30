Health matters: Medical conditions that could halt your plans for Australian migration

medical condition pexels-photo-7659564 -.jpeg

To comply with Australian health regulations, visa applicants are generally required to satisfy minimum health standards before being granted a visa. Credit: Pexels / Thirdman

In this episode of ‘Trabaho, Visa, atbp.’ Immigration Lawyer Peter Buenaventura explained why visa refusals may occur due to medical conditions and provided guidance on how to handle such situations.

Key Points
  • In order to comply with Australian health regulations, visa applicants are generally required to satisfy minimum health standards prior to being granted a visa.
  • Ensuring that visa applicants fulfill the health requirement safeguards the Australian population against potential health and safety hazards, particularly those posed by active tuberculosis.
  • Verifying that visa applicants meet the health requirement aids the government in managing their expenditure on services such as social security benefits, allowances, and pensions.
PAKINGGAN ANG PODCAST:
Ano ang mga sakit o medikal na kondisyon na makakapigil sa pag-migrate sa Australia? image

Ano ang mga karaniwang sakit o medikal na kondisyon na sanhi ng visa refusal sa Australia?

SBS Filipino

30/03/202313:53
In an interview with SBS Filipino, Perth-based Immigration Lawyer Peter Buenaventura provided further details on the importance of health requirements for visa applications and listed several significant illnesses that may hinder an individual's plans to migrate to Australia.
Peter Buenaventura.png
Principal Solicitor Peter Buenaventura, Buenaventura Law
Disclaimer: This article is for general information only. For specific visa advice, people are urged to check with the 
Department of Home Affairs 
or contact a trustworthy solicitor or registered migration agent in Australia.
