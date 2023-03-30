Health matters: Medical conditions that could halt your plans for Australian migration

Key Points In order to comply with Australian health regulations, visa applicants are generally required to satisfy minimum health standards prior to being granted a visa.

Ensuring that visa applicants fulfill the health requirement safeguards the Australian population against potential health and safety hazards, particularly those posed by active tuberculosis.

Verifying that visa applicants meet the health requirement aids the government in managing their expenditure on services such as social security benefits, allowances, and pensions.

PAKINGGAN ANG PODCAST: Ano ang mga karaniwang sakit o medikal na kondisyon na sanhi ng visa refusal sa Australia? SBS Filipino 30/03/2023 13:53 Play

In an interview with SBS Filipino, Perth-based Immigration Lawyer Peter Buenaventura provided further details on the importance of health requirements for visa applications and listed several significant illnesses that may hinder an individual's plans to migrate to Australia.



Principal Solicitor Peter Buenaventura, Buenaventura Law Disclaimer: This article is for general information only. For specific visa advice, people are urged to check with the Department of Home Affairs or contact a trustworthy solicitor or registered migration agent in Australia.

