Expression of Interest for an Australian Visa: A Guide to the Application Process and Timelines

In this episode of ‘Trabaho, Visa atbp.’, Registered Migration Agent Edel Arvin Sy Chang elaborated on the concept of Expression of Interest and its significance as a requirement for certain Australian visas.

Key Points
  • Before applying for a visa, you need to submit an Expression of Interest (EOI) to be considered for invitation to apply for visas such as Skilled Independent (subclass 189) visa, Skilled Nominated (subclass 190) visa, and Skilled Work Regional (Provisional) (subclass 491) visa.
  • Submitting an Expression of Interest (EOI) that meets or exceeds the points criteria for eligible occupations can lead to an invitation to apply for a visa, but meeting the minimum points criteria doesn't guarantee an invitation.
  • Factors including age, work experience, educational qualifications, and English language proficiency are among the criteria for awarding points when calculating your potential points score for an Australian visa, which can be determined by using a points calculator.
Paano ang proseso sa paghahain ng Expression of Interest para sa Australian Visa?

SBS Filipino

16/03/202310:13
Single to Married: Makakaapekto ba ang pagpapalit ng relationship status sa Expression of Interest?

