100 kilometres for a good cause

Published 25 March 2016 at 12:36pm, updated 25 March 2016 at 1:24pm
By Maridel Martinez
For the past five years Simon Barwick has been walking a hundred kilometres so that he can help those who are in desperate need. Oxfam's Simon Barwick tells us how a hundred kilometres and 48 hours can make a world of difference Image: Simon (Left) with Zeb, Allan and Anna at the Hong Kong Finish line for the Oxfam Trailwalker (S Barwick) www.oxfam.org.au/trailwalker

