SBS Filipino

$100k reward for information on culprit responsible for needles in strawberries

Needle found in strawberries

Source: QUEENSLAND POLICE

Published 17 September 2018 at 12:32pm, updated 17 September 2018 at 12:38pm
By Celeste Macintosh
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
A $100,000 reward is being offered for information that will lead to the arrest of those responsible for needles in strawberries sold in supermarkets.

