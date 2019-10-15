122 trees to be cut for road widening projects in Cebu City

Part of the news supplied by Nick Melgar, including administrative cases versus barangays, second Suroy-Suroy sa Sugbo celebrations, driving overloaded vehicles, and livelihood assistance for sidewalk vendors.
At least 122 trees will have to be cut to make way for widening of a one of Cebu City’s major roads. The city mayor is firm about his decision not to allow the cutting of trees as the plan goes against their environmental goal to grow three million trees in three years.
