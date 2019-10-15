SBS Filipino

122 trees to be cut for road widening projects in Cebu City

road widening

Trees will be chopped down for wider roads Source: Cebu Daily News

Published 16 October 2019 at 10:55am, updated 16 October 2019 at 3:08pm
By Nick Melgar
Presented by Louie Tolentino
At least 122 trees will have to be cut to make way for widening of a one of Cebu City’s major roads. The city mayor is firm about his decision not to allow the cutting of trees as the plan goes against their environmental goal to grow three million trees in three years.

Part of the news supplied by Nick Melgar, including administrative cases versus barangays, second Suroy-Suroy sa Sugbo celebrations, driving overloaded vehicles, and livelihood assistance for sidewalk vendors.

