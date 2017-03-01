SBS Filipino

18C inquiry finds Australian race hate laws should not be watered down

Published 1 March 2017 at 4:26pm, updated 16 August 2022 at 11:19am
By Uma Rishi, James Elton-Pym
Source: SBS
A much anticipated report into freedom of speech has found that Australian race hate laws should not be watered down. The three-month review received hundreds of recommendations regarding possible changes to Section 18C of the Act, which makes it illegal to offend, insult or humiliate someone based on their race. While it recognises the impacts of racism, one recommendation includes giving the Human Rights Commission more power to terminate complaints with a low legal chance of success. Image:Visitors wearing Hijab at Parliament, Canberra, (SBS)

