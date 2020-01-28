1st doubles win for Alex Eala and Indonesia's Priska Nugroho

Available in other languages

Available in other languages

The duo defeated the pair from Russia Elina Avanesyan and Lyubov Kostenko of Ukraine in three sets, 7-5, 4-6, 1-0 (10-8).





Alex's succeeding victories will allow her to compete for both singles and doubles event of the junior grand slam.





The 14-year-old deafated Shavit Kimchi of Israel in the opening round last Sunday and she will be playing against Julie Belgraver of France on Tuesday.





She will also be playing for both singles and doubles on 28 January.





The Rafa Nadal Academy scholar is hoping to get through the next round.















