SBS Filipino

1st doubles win for Alex Eala and Indonesia's Priska Nugroho

SBS Filipino

junior tennis, Australian Open 2020, AO 2020, Alex Eala

Indonesia’s Priska Nugroho (left) and Philippines' Alex Eala (right) win their first doubles in the 2020 Australian Open Juniors tournament. Source: Alex Eala and Priska Nugroho via Facebook

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 28 January 2020 at 11:43am, updated 28 January 2020 at 2:38pm
By Claudette Centeno-Calixto
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Philippines' Alex Eala teams up with Indonesia’s Priska Nugroho and they are advancing to the second round of the 2020 Australian Open Juniors tournament.

Published 28 January 2020 at 11:43am, updated 28 January 2020 at 2:38pm
By Claudette Centeno-Calixto
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
The duo defeated the pair from Russia Elina Avanesyan and Lyubov Kostenko of Ukraine in three sets, 7-5, 4-6, 1-0 (10-8).

Alex's succeeding victories will allow her to compete for both singles and doubles event of the junior grand slam.

The 14-year-old deafated Shavit Kimchi of Israel in the opening round last Sunday and she will be playing against Julie Belgraver of France on Tuesday.

She will also be playing for both singles and doubles on 28 January.

The Rafa Nadal Academy scholar is hoping to get through the next round.



 

Share

Latest podcast episodes

Australian Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles

SBS News in Filipino, Saturday 7 January

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom