200,000 Black Nazarene devotees from Mindanao celebrate 'Traslacion'

Black Nazarene

Philippines' Black Nazarene procession Source: SBS News

Published 9 January 2019 at 12:51pm, updated 9 January 2019 at 1:00pm
By Allen Estabillo
Source: SBS
Around 200,000 devotees of the Black Nazarene from parts of Mindanao are expected to join the scheduled procession or "Translacion" for its replica on Wednesday in Cagayan de Oro City and in Tagum City, Davao del Norte.

Other news: Authorities are preparing to file charges against one of the two suspects in the New Year's Eve bomb blast outside a shopping in Cotabato City that killed two persons dead and wounded more than 30 others.

The scheduled shipment on Wednesday of some 1,400 tons of household wastes and shredded plastic from Tagoloan town in Misamis Oriental to its source in South Korea has been moved this Sunday.

The city government of Davao is pushing for the release within the week of the P10 million relief fund that it pledged last week for the areas in Luzon and Visayas that were ravaged by typhoon "Usman."

Police operatives recovered around P3 million worth of marijuana plants in separate raids on Monday in two major upland plantations in Lapaz town, Agusan del Sur.

 

