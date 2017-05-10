SBS Filipino

2017 Budget health reforms welcomed, welfare changes draw criticism

SBS Filipino

site_197_Filipino_681310.JPG

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 10 May 2017 at 2:06pm, updated 10 May 2017 at 2:15pm
By James Elton-Pym
Presented by Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Scott Morrison's second Budget is already drawing a mixed reaction. The Medical Association is welcoming major health reforms, saying the government is winning back ground it lost after former Treasurer Joe Hockey's 2014 Budget. But a major crackdown on welfare has drawn criticism from community groups who say it unfairly targets Australia's most vulnerable.

Published 10 May 2017 at 2:06pm, updated 10 May 2017 at 2:15pm
By James Elton-Pym
Presented by Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
  Image: Treasurer Scott Morrison (L) and Finance Minister Mathias Cormann (R) on Budget Day (AAP)

Share

Latest podcast episodes

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom

Medicare and Centrelink signs in Melbourne.

State premiers call for Medicare overhaul