2017 Budget health reforms welcomed, welfare changes draw criticism

Image: Treasurer Scott Morrison (L) and Finance Minister Mathias Cormann (R) on Budget Day (AAP)
Published 10 May 2017 at 2:06pm, updated 10 May 2017 at 2:15pm
By James Elton-Pym
Presented by Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Scott Morrison's second Budget is already drawing a mixed reaction. The Medical Association is welcoming major health reforms, saying the government is winning back ground it lost after former Treasurer Joe Hockey's 2014 Budget. But a major crackdown on welfare has drawn criticism from community groups who say it unfairly targets Australia's most vulnerable.
