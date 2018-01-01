SBS Filipino

2017 in sport (Part 2)

Manny Pacquiao vs Jeff Horn

Jeff Horn beats Filipino champ Manny Pacquiao at the Battle of Brisbane in July 2017 Source: Bradley Kanaris/Duco Promotions

Published 1 January 2018 at 1:02pm
By Adrian Arciuli
Presented by Ronald Manila
2017 was a year in which athletes and teams reasserted their dominance. But there were some results that shocked the world.

In the final part of our special report, we take a look back at the biggest sporting moments from the second half of this year.

