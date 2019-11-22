SBS Filipino

2019 SEA Games opening ceremonies to showcase Filipino culture

The 30th SEA Games opening ceremony rehearsals will see performances celebrating Filipino culture. Source: Vivian Velez via Facebook

Published 22 November 2019 at 5:56pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 2:56pm
By Shirley Escalante, Roda Masinag
Presented by Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

The Philippine SEA Games organising committee has collaborated with Filipino artists and designers for the opening ceremony of the Southeast Asian Games that will be held in Bulacan.

The opening ceremony scheduled to take place on November 30 will feature performances that reflect the culture and competitive spirit of Filipinos. A local folk dance group will be preparing for production numbers with sets and costumes made by top Filipino designers. 

Talents from the Philippine entertainment industry including Lani Misalucha, KZ Tandingan, Iñigo Pascual, Ana Fegi, Christian Bautista, Aicelle Santos, Jed Madela, and Robert Seña will be performing. 

Beauty titleholders headed by Ms Universe Pia Wurtzbach will be joining in the ceremonies.  

