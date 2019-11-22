2019 SEA Games opening ceremonies to showcase Filipino culture

Available in other languages

The opening ceremony scheduled to take place on November 30 will feature performances that reflect the culture and competitive spirit of Filipinos. A local folk dance group will be preparing for production numbers with sets and costumes made by top Filipino designers.





Talents from the Philippine entertainment industry including Lani Misalucha, KZ Tandingan, Iñigo Pascual, Ana Fegi, Christian Bautista, Aicelle Santos, Jed Madela, and Robert Seña will be performing.





Beauty titleholders headed by Ms Universe Pia Wurtzbach will be joining in the ceremonies.





