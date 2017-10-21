SBS Filipino

2nd Philippine Christmas Festival in Sydney

Philippine Christmas Festival

Some performers and participants at last year's Philippine Christmas Festival Source: SBS Filipino

Published 21 October 2017 at 11:44am, updated 21 October 2017 at 11:58am
By Ronald Manila
Available in other languages

After a successful first Philippine Christmas Festival, the Filipino community will stage the second edition in Tumbalong Park next month. Image: Some performers and participants at last year's Philippine Christmas Festival (SBS Filipino)

Bobby Lastica, chair and events manager of Pasko Philippine Festival committee, this will be staged amid security concerns on terrorism.

