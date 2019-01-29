SBS Filipino

300 missing and dozens killed in Brazilian dam collapse

Rescue workers in helicopter search for survivors

Rescue workers in helicopter search for survivors

Published 29 January 2019 at 11:12am, updated 29 January 2019 at 11:17am
By Charlotte Lam
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Hope is fading for the estimated 300 people still missing, after a burst dam caused a mudslide in southeastern Brazil.

